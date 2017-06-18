Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesia Super Series title: Here’s how Twitterati congratulated him

K Srikanth won his third Super Series title. K Srikanth won his third Super Series title.

Kidambi Srikanth won his third Superseries title after he won the Indonesia Super Series, defeating Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 in final in Jakarta on Sunday. This was the first time an Indian male player has won the title in Indonesia. Srikanth has previously won the 2014 China Open beating Lin Dan in the final and later the India Open 2015. He had lost to Sai Praneeth in the final of the Singapore Open earlier this year.

Srikanth presented a stunning display of smashes and drops in the match. His first game was, he mixed his smashes with some brilliant drop shots. It took him only 13 minutes to wrap up the first game. He struggled in the second game as Sukai made a comeback. But Srikanth made a comeback to make it 17-17 before wrapping up the final 21-19.

Congratulation @srikidambi for winning the title and becoming world No 2 …… proud moment 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wzH7VipFfg — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 18 June 2017

Well done, Kidambi Srikath. Champion. #IndonesiaSSP 🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 June 2017

And @srikidambi wins! Congratulations. Very proud of you. Wish you much more — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 June 2017

Just got off the flight to hear @srikidambi creating history amazing stuff Srikanth…keep making us proud 👏🏼👏🏼#champion#IndonesianOpen — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 18, 2017

Congrats @srikidambi … great effort.. keep it going!! — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 18 June 2017

Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth on becoming the first Indian to win the #IndonesiaOpen . Ek killa Fateh. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2017

Srikanth is now the most successful Indian male player with three Super Series titles. Overall, Saina Nehwal has eight Super Series titles.

