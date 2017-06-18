Latest News
  • Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesia Super Series title: Here’s how Twitterati congratulated him

Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesia Super Series title: Here’s how Twitterati congratulated him

Kidambi Srikanth's third Superseries title win as he had previously won the China Open in 2014 and India Open in 2015. He had lost to compatriot B Sai Praneeth in the final of the Singapore Open earlier this year.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 18, 2017 4:46 pm
kidambi srikanth, srikanth, indonesia super series K Srikanth won his third Super Series title.

Kidambi Srikanth won his third Superseries title after he won the Indonesia Super Series, defeating Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19 in final in Jakarta on Sunday. This was the first time an Indian male player has won the title in Indonesia. Srikanth has previously won the 2014 China Open beating Lin Dan in the final and later the India Open 2015. He had lost to Sai Praneeth in the final of the Singapore Open earlier this year.

Srikanth presented a stunning display of smashes and drops in the match. His first game was, he mixed his smashes with some brilliant drop shots. It took him only 13 minutes to wrap up the first game. He struggled in the second game as Sukai made a comeback. But Srikanth made a comeback to make it 17-17 before wrapping up the final 21-19.

Srikanth is now the most successful Indian male player with three Super Series titles. Overall, Saina Nehwal has eight Super Series titles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli will be under pressure as a captain 