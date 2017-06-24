Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long, Australian Open Super Series: What time does it start, live streaming and live TV coverage

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 24, 2017 8:46 pm
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long Live stream, Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long superseries final, Australian Open Superseries live scores, sports news This will be Kidambi Srikanth’s third successive Super Series final after Singapore and Indonesia Open finals. (Source: Twitter)
India’s in-form shuttler, Kidambi Srikanth continued his winning run and stormed into the finals of the Australian Open Super Series after thrashing fourth seeded Shi Yuqi of China 21-10, 21-14 and will now face Olympic champion Chen Long in the final match. China’s Chen Long defeated Lee Hyun II 26-24, 15-21, 21-17 in the second semifinal of the tournament. This will be Srikanth’s third successive Super Series final after Singapore and Indonesia.

When is Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long  Super Series final at India Open?

Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long is scheduled on Sunday, June 25. The matches begin at 8.30 AM IST. So as the previous matches get played and done, Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long gets closer which is the third match on court. If all matches are played, expect the contest to start somewhere around 10.30 AM.

Where is Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long Super Series final happening?
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long is being played at Sydney (Australia).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long Super Series final?
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can one follow Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long online live?
The match can be streamed live using Hotstar and get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

