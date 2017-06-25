Kidambi Srikanth showed he had the game to beat anyone, says Pullela Gopichand

Kidambi Srikanth won his second super series title in two weeks. (Source: File) Kidambi Srikanth won his second super series title in two weeks. (Source: File)

Indian badminton has been in a rich run of form this year. PV Sindhu got the ball rolling by winning the India Open Super Series, B Sai Praneeth won in Singapore over Kidambi Srikanth and now Srikanth won two consecutive super series titles in Indonesia and Australia. The form of Indian badminton players has got praise from national coach Pullela Gopichand.

“It has been a truly memorable performance to beat someone like Chen Long and glad that Srikanth showed he had the game to beat anyone on his day. The best part of his win being Srikanth showed the composure, net play and aggression from the back of the court,” he said.

Srikanth defeated reigning Olympic champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the final of the Australia Open Super Series to win his second title in two weeks. Gopichand said that he did not discuss any strategy with Srikanth for the final.

“This win should also mean his evolution to the next level as a world-class player, fully matured now with the desired consistency. I was also pleased when he had to change the strategy half way through the second game and he did that in style.

“I did talk to him yesterday (Saturday) but frankly did not discuss about the strategy part for the final for the Indonesian coach (Mulyo) is there doing a great job. I just spoke to him about recovery and stay away from the phone,” he said.

Gopichand was elated that four Indian players won four super series titles in as many weeks and hailed it as a fantastic show.

“It is a great achievement to see Indians win four Super Series titles in four weeks. Honestly, this trio of Sai, Srikanth and Prannoy have done a great job,” Gopichand said. “Honestly , I was expecting a couple of Super Series titles for India but this has been a fantastic show. Yes, hoping one of the girls to win one of the titles.”

