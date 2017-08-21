Only in Express

Kidambi Srikanth sails into second round of World Badminton Championships

Kidambi Srikanth made an easy start to his campaign at the World Championships with a 21-13 21-12 win over Russian opponent Sergey Sirant in Glasgow.

By: Express Web Desk | Glasgow | Published:August 21, 2017 8:45 pm
kidambi Srikanth, k srikanth india, india badminton Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round at World Championships.
Top News

Kidambi Srikanth had to wait a bit for his campaign to get his World Championships campaign to get underway. Starts are always nervy and this was World Championships and Srikanth was a bit nervous too. But that was not for long as he came up with an impressive performance to advance to the second round of the tournament with an easy 21-13 21-12 win over his Russian opponent Sergey Sirant in Glasgow.

Srikanth warmed up in the game by taking an 11-5 lead at the break in the first game before racing away with it. In just 12 minutes he wrapped up the game 21-13.

Sirant, who displayed a better performance in the next game knowing that he has nothing to lose, did come up with some good shots but Srikanth was up for everything.

The number eight seed was brilliant in his defence against Sirant and combined it with some brilliant drop shots. Many unforced errors from Sirant also helped him. The Indian took a 18-10 lead and was looking comfortable.

He also opted to have some fun with some trick shots against Sirant. With eight match points, Srikanth looked all set to take the match and he only needed one match point to complete the victory in 28 minutes.

The Indian shuttler will now plays French Lucas Corvee who defeated Lin Yu-hsien of Taipei.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 