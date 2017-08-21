Kidambi Srikanth sails into second round of World Badminton Championships

Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round at World Championships. Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round at World Championships.

Kidambi Srikanth had to wait a bit for his campaign to get his World Championships campaign to get underway. Starts are always nervy and this was World Championships and Srikanth was a bit nervous too. But that was not for long as he came up with an impressive performance to advance to the second round of the tournament with an easy 21-13 21-12 win over his Russian opponent Sergey Sirant in Glasgow.

Srikanth warmed up in the game by taking an 11-5 lead at the break in the first game before racing away with it. In just 12 minutes he wrapped up the game 21-13.

Sirant, who displayed a better performance in the next game knowing that he has nothing to lose, did come up with some good shots but Srikanth was up for everything.

The number eight seed was brilliant in his defence against Sirant and combined it with some brilliant drop shots. Many unforced errors from Sirant also helped him. The Indian took a 18-10 lead and was looking comfortable.

He also opted to have some fun with some trick shots against Sirant. With eight match points, Srikanth looked all set to take the match and he only needed one match point to complete the victory in 28 minutes.

The Indian shuttler will now plays French Lucas Corvee who defeated Lin Yu-hsien of Taipei.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd