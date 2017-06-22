Kidambi Srikanth rises to World No. 11 after Indonesia Open win

Kidambi Srikanth rose 11 places to reach 11th BWF ranking. (Source: File) Kidambi Srikanth rose 11 places to reach 11th BWF ranking. (Source: File)

Kidambi Srikanth climbed 11 places to sit on the 11th BWF ranking after beating reigning World No. 1 Son Wan Ho twice in two weeks. He defeated the South Korean on Thursday to book his seat in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Super Series.

The 24-year-old was earlier at World ranking 22 when he lifted the Indonesian Open after a straight-game victory in the final over Japanese Kazumasa Sakai on Sunday.

Despite beating Son Wan Ho twice in two weeks, the South Korean stands at No. 1 ranking in the world 72968 points. Srikanth has a long ladder to climb as he stands on the 11th position with 51603 points.

Srikanth is then followed by Ajay Jayaram in the 15th position and B Sai Praneeth in the 16th. Both of them fell two places each in the latest rank update by the BWF. HS Prannoy has however climbed four places to sit on 21st.

In the women ranking, Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu has dropped a place to stand on the fourth position. Her Olympic opponent Carolina Marine has also dropped a place in the list led by Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying.

Saina Nehwal also went down a position in the women’s category and now sits on the 16th position. Sindhu and Nehwal are the only two Indian women in the top 25 in the world.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd