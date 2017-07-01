Kidambi Srikanth, Pullela Gopichand felicitated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel

Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitated Kidambi Srikanth and Pullela Gopichand. (Source: PTI) Sports Minister Vijay Goel felicitated Kidambi Srikanth and Pullela Gopichand. (Source: PTI)

Indonesia and Australian open Super Series champion Kidambi Srikanth and Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand were felicitated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel for their recent run of success on Saturday. Srikanth’s triumph in Sydney saw him enter top 10 in BWF rankings and has reached his career high ranking of eight.

Goel met Srikanth and the national coach Gopichand at his residence. The Sports Minister hailed praise for the Indian shuttler. “Srikanth has recently won two big events. I feel the credit for the victory goes to Gopichand. I have been to his academy and I saw many like Srikanth training there,” Goel said.

Goel believes Srikanth’s hard work and Gopichand’s guidance has helped the 24-year old male shuttler to perform in big tournaments.

“During childhood when Srikanth started playing, his parents went to Gopi and asked to take him to his academy and he worked hard. His success is a reflection of his hard work and that of his coach. He has won six major events and I am sure it will inspire the youth. I am visiting all the academies. Indian badminton is making progress like cricket.”

Srikanth acknowledged the contributions of the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India and said thanked Goel for encouraging him.

“I thank the government of India, Sports Ministry and SAI for all the help. Sir, thanks for your encouragement. I always get your tweets ahead of everybody else during the tournaments,” Srikanth said.

Adding to Srikanth, former India player Gopichand said, “I know we are being credited for the success but I want to thank the government, the Prime Minister and the entire administration for their proactive role. We sometimes blame the government for the failure and I think it is time to acknowledge for its role.”

