Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of German Open

Kidambi Srikanth will face Japan’s Yusuke Onodera. (Source: File) Kidambi Srikanth will face Japan’s Yusuke Onodera. (Source: File)

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth made a resounding start to his campaign at the German Open Grand Prix Gold, defeating Alen Roj of Slovakia in straight games here.

Srikanth brushed aside Alen 21-4 21-11 in a lop-sided opening round contest that lasted 21 minutes last night. He will face Japan’s Yusuke Onodera next.

Meanwhile, Subhankar Dey defeated China’s Zhao Junpeng 16-21 21-17 21-19 to set up a clash with fifth seed NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, while Harshit Aggarwal defeated USA’s Bjorn Segun 18-21 21-8 21-6 in another match.

Harshit will next face eighth seed Hu Yun of Hong Kong.

Among others, it was curtains for Siril Verma and Harsheel Dani in men’s singles, while Tanvi Lad also bowed out in the opening round of women’s singles.

Tanvi lost 14-21 12-21 to Indonesia’s Priskila Siahaya, while Siril suffered a 13-21 10-21 loss against China’s Lin Dan and Harsheel went down 13-21 12-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, seeded sixth.

Rahul Yadav Chittaboina also suffered a 18-21 18-21 defeat against Israel’s Misha Zilberman in another men’s singles opening round match.