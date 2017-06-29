Kidambi Srikanth breaks into top-ten rankings, rises to number eight

Kidambi Srikanth climbed to eighth spot in world rankings. (Source: PTI) Kidambi Srikanth climbed to eighth spot in world rankings. (Source: PTI)

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has broken into the top 10 rankings after he was placed eighth in the latest world rankings released on Thursday. He now has 58,583 points under his belt. Srikanth recently clinched the Indonesia and Australian Open Super Series titles successively.

The 24-year-old first lifted the Indonesian Open after a straight-game victory in the final over Japanese Kazumasa Sakai. After clinching the Indonesia title, Kidambi climbed 11 places to sit at number 11 in the rankings and was followed by Ajay Jayaram in the 15th position and B Sai Praneeth in the 16th.

But his Australian Open Super Series triumph helped Srikanth enter the top ten rankings. The Indian defeated Rio Olympics 2016 champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in straight games.

He is the only Indian player in top ten men’s singles rankings. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are at number five and 15th respectively in women’s singles rankings.

The Indonesia and Australian Open Super Series winner expressed his delight over his back to back title wins.

“I must say everything went right for me in the final. It is special for sure coming up against someone like Chen who has been playing so well in this championship,” he told Sportstar after the 22-20, 21-16 victory.

“I was normal before the final. Didn’t feel any pressure at all. My approach was simple — to keep the shuttle in play, not to miss scoring chances and at the same time not to make too many unforced errors. Glad it really worked well and should thank the coach Mulyo (Handoyo),” Srikanth said. “This is the best phase in my career at the highest level and winning three Super Series is something which I would cherish forever,” he added.

