Kidambi Srikanth beats Sai Praneeth in an all-Indian quarterfinal at Australian Open Super Series

Kidambi Srikanth continued his fine run as he got the better of countrymen Sai Praneeth in an all-Indian quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Super Series. Srikant, who was in his third quarterfinal in the last five tournaments that he has participated in, made it to semis with 25-23, 21-17 win in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.

In the second set, trailing 6-9, Sai won three points in a row to make it 9-9. However, he could not hold the higher ranked player as Kidambi extended his lead to 11-9 at the break of the second game.

Srikanth then went on to extend his lead to 16-12 before Sai came from behind and made it 16-16. After India Open second round exit, Srikanth has played 14 matches and won 12.

The first set was a marathon for the two Indian shuttlers as both gave an intense battle to the other. But it was Srikanth who managed to convert one game point to win the first game 25-23.

Srikanth will play the winner of the second quarterfinal match between Shi Yuqi of China and Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

