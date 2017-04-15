Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth to contest all-India Singapore Open Superseries final

Kidambi Srikanth set up his second Superseries final. (File photo) Kidambi Srikanth set up his second Superseries final. (File photo)

History was made at the Singapore Indoor Stadium when B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth set up the first ever all-India men’s singles final at a Superseries level when they sealed their passage in the tournament decider on Saturday with wins in straight games. Kidambi Srikanth won the contest against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting after the Indonesian’s attempted drop shot went wide. With this, he won a topsy-turvy contest 21-13, 21-14 in 42 minutes. Thus India added their name to the illustrious list of three other countries who have seen representation from same nation in a men’s singles final – China, Indonesia and Denmark.

Earlier, B Sai Praneeth had gotten the better of Dong Keun Lee in a straightforward match where he won 21-6, 21-8 in just 17 minutes. Praneeth had reached the finals at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January but suffered a shoulder injury thereafter continued his rampaging run in Singapore with a convincing win over the three-time Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold winner Lee.

Meanwhile in the match played later, Srikanth started the contest slowly and carefully to trail early on by 4-1. But as the game went on, Srikanth started to get a better read on Ginting’s game and started to make a mark. The Indonesian led 9-6 in the opening game before Srikanth turned the game on its head. While Srikanth went into the break at 11-10, he extended his advantage to 16-10 after the breather to win ten points in a row. Srikanth bagged the opener 21-13 in 17 minutes after Ginting’s push at the net went long.

Srikanth continued the second game from where he left off. He kept the Indonesian under pressure and forced him to go for a bit more than required. This resulted in errors from Ginting’s racket and Srikanth building a strong 9-1 lead.

Ginting got himself back in the contest on the back of some lovely drop shots at the net and deft touches that left Srikanth unsure. That gap was reduced to just two points at 16-14 to create some nerves for Srikanth. But the Indian shuttler didn’t let it get to him and sealed the contest with five straight points. Srikanth, ranked 29, has won the China Open Super Series Premier (2014) and India Open Superseries (2015) for his two biggest title wins.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd