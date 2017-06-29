Kidambi Srikanth awarded Rs 50 lakh by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu felicitates Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth. (Source: ANI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu felicitates Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth. (Source: ANI)

Indonesia and Australian Open champion Kidambi Srikanth has been awarded Rs 50 lakh and a 1000 square yard plot in Amaravati region by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu after he won the two titles in two successive weeks.

The Hyderabad shuttler beat Rio Olympics 2016 champion Chen Long of China in the Australian Open Super Series final on Sunday to win the Australian Open final on Sunday. Sreekanth recorded his first win over the sixth-ranked Long, having lost to the Chinese in all their six meetings before. He defeated Long 22-20, 21-16 in his third straight Super Series final.

The World No. 11 had won the Indonesian Open title last to last Sunday to jump 11 places in World ranking. He knocked out reigning World No. 1 Son Wan Ho in the second round to advance to quarterfinals of the tournament in Sydney. That was also his second victory over the South Korean in two weeks. He had earlier stunned Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 last week in the semifinals of the Indonesia Open.

Srikanth was last week awarded Rs 3 lakh by Gopichand Badminton Academy and Rs 5 lakh by the Badminton Association of India. The 24-year-old is now the most successful Indian badminton player in Super Series only after Saina Nehwal.

