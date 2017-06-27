Kidambi Srikanth awarded Rs 3 lakh by Gopichand Badminton Academy

Kidambi Srikanth poses with the trophy after winning the Australian Open Super Series title in Sydney on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Kidambi Srikanth poses with the trophy after winning the Australian Open Super Series title in Sydney on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

The Gopichand Badminton Academy, run by Pullela Gopichand, awarded Rs 3 lakh to rising badminton star Kidambi Srikanth after he won two successive Super Series title in two weeks.

The Hyderabad shuttler beat Rio Olympics 2016 champion Chen Long of China in the Australian Open Super Series final on Sunday to win the Australian Open final on Sunday. Sreekanth recorded his first win over the sixth-ranked Long, having lost to the Chinese in all their six meetings before. He defeated Long 22-20, 21-16 in his third straight Super Series final.

The 24-year-old has been awarded Rs 3 lakh by Gopichand Badminton Academy. “We have done well. It is important we start producing those results at world championships and Olympics; train hard and do well,” Gopichand told ANI.

Srikanth also reacted to the award announcement and thanked Gopichand saying that these achievements would not have been possible without his guidance. “Thanks to Gopi sir, it was not possible to make it without him, I couldn’t have been where I am now. Every match was tough for me & I learnt with every match. The only way to be consistent is to train hard,” said Srikanth, who was also rewarded Rs 5 lakh by Badminton Association of India last week.

“Pullela Gopichand was the one who started coaching seriously, thought India has potential in Badminton; his role will be important.”

The World No. 11 had won the Indonesian Open title last to last Sunday to jump 11 places in World ranking. He knocked out reigning World No. 1 Son Wan Ho in the second round to advance to quarterfinals of the tournament in Sydney. That was also his second victory over the South Korean in two weeks. He had earlier stunned Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 last week in the semifinals of the Indonesia Open.

