Parupalli Kashyap and Harsheel Dani reach prequarters at China Masters

The former World No. 6, Parupalli Kashyap will face third seeded Chinese Qiao Bin in the next round.

By: PTI | Changzhou | Published:April 19, 2017 7:46 pm
Parupalli Kashyap and Harsheel Dani advanced to the prequarterfinals of China Masters Grand Prix Gold. (Source: AP)

Commonwealth Games champion P Kashyap and Harsheel Dani advanced to the prequarterfinals of men’s singles competition at the USD 150,000 China Masters Grand Prix Gold.

Back to playing competitive badminton after recovering from a shoulder injury which he suffered during the Premier Badminton League (PBL) in January, Kashyap took 46 minutes to dispose off Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-16 21-17 at the Olympic sports center.

The former World No. 6, Kashyap will face third seeded Chinese Qiao Bin on Thursday.

Young Harsheel from Mumbai also gave a good account of himself as he edged out China’s Yan Runze 21-16 22-20 to set up a match against another Chinese Sun Feixiang.

However it was curtains for Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in women’s singles.

Sai went down fighting 4-21 21-13 12-21 to Li Wenmei of China, while Sri Krishna lost 18-21 11-21 to China’s Li Yun in another match

