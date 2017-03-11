Jwala Gutta’s badminton academy to start next month

Jwala Gutta’s academy would send the “right talent” for foreign exchange programs and host all national camps within its premises. Jwala Gutta’s academy would send the “right talent” for foreign exchange programs and host all national camps within its premises.

Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta announced the launch of her badminton academy here to nurture young talents.

The academy, which would come up next month, is being set up in partnership with Knock Out Wellness Labs LLP, a sister concern of Franchise India.

The academy will be a state-of-the-art badminton coaching center with international standards, equipping players to train with the best and be better prepared to compete at global tournaments.

“Badminton in India is at an inflection point wherein many youngsters have started to take the sport seriously to make it their career choices. Our academy will help in scouting young talents, nurturing and training them to be the best-of-the-best. I am sure that our academy will churn out talents which will be completing with the best in the world and winning India many international accolades,” Jwala said.

The academy would send the “right talent” for foreign exchange programs and host all national camps within its premises.

The institution would have two coaches, one Indian and one international with one coach for training a batch of 20 players.

It would tie-up with schools for opening centers within school premises and also focus on scouting grass root talents from local schools.

“We are very excited to associate with Jwala to launch Global Academy for Badminton. With her immense experience and skills in this sport, we are sure of setting new benchmarks of badminton training in India. Our focus would be on identifying talent at a very early stage building the natural their skills with modern techniques.

“Our coaches under the mentorship of Jwala would provide right guidance and vision for players not to just learn badminton but also to make it their profession,” a release quoted Mohit Verma, co-owner of Knock Out Wellness, as saying.

The academy would expand to Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata in 2017 and set up 50 centers. The total investment for this expansion will be about Rs 20 crores.