Jwala Gutta included in BAI’s coaches panel

Jwala Gutta has been included in the new coaches panel by the Badminton Association of India.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) introduced a new coaches panel which includes former players Jwala Gutta, Arvind Bhat and Chetan Anand among others.

Under Pullela Gopichand as the chief national coach, BAI selected 19 other coaches to guide players playing in the men’s singles category across the country in various zones while 12 coaches have been selected for men’s doubles.

Women’s doubles players will be guided by four coaches which include 2011 World Championship bronze-medallist Jwala, eight-times national champion Madhumita Bist, Pradnya Gadre and Oli Deka.

BAI secretary Anup Narang said that the coaches were selected considering their zones. “The idea was to give these coaches and former players an opportunity to train shuttlers in their zone. These are coaches who have shown interest when we had organised the conclave in May.”

“We will have half-yearly meetings and if they are able to deliver and show results in a couple of years then those shuttlers would be included in the national camp,” he further said.

Akshay Dewalkar, Arun Vishnu, Sanave Thomas and Rupesh Kumar, besides regular coaches like Vijay Deep Singh and Uday Pawar have been chosen as the men’s doubles coaches.

Coaches Panel for Seniors:

Men’s Singles: P Gopichand (Chief National Coach), Siddhart Jain, Amrish Shinde, Utsav Mishra, Abhijit Nammapally, Anil Kumar, Sachin Rana, Hersen, Surender Mahajan, Chetan Anand, U Vimal Kumar, Umender Rana, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Ravinder Singh, Arvind Bhatt, Anup Sridhar, Shrikant Bakshi, Georg Thomas, Marcos Bristow and Mitesh Hazarnis.

Men’s doubles: Uday Pawar, Vijay Deep Singh, Ajay Kanwar, Arun Vishnu, Suranjan Bhobora, Anand Khare, Akshay Dewalkar, Sanave Thomas, rupesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Virender Kumar.

Women’s doubles: Jwala Gutta, Madhumita Bisht, Pradnya Gadre, Oli Deka

Coaches Panel for Juniors:

Men’s singles: Sanjay Mishra (Chief National Coach), Nikhil Kanetkar, Anshuman Hazarika, Bahiman Borah, Venkatesh, Tanveer Gill, BN Sudhakar, Sudhir Singh, CH Kiran, Kiran Makode, Jibi Verghese, Antony Jacob, Shibu Gopidas, Govardhan Reddy, G Sudhakar Reddy, D K Sen, Prem Lal, Neeraj Kumar, JVS Vidyadhar, Abhin Shyam Gupta, Sagar Chopra.

Women’s singles: Trupti Murugunde, Hufrish Nariman, Deepthi, Sayali Gokhale, manjusa Kanwar, Ankur Chandoka, Nancy Tandon, Sarada reddy, Neelima Choudhury, Poonam Tewari.

Advisors: S M Arif, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Roshan Lal Nahar, Ganguli Prasad.

