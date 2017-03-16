Jwala Gutta appointed SAI governing body member

Jwala Gutta is a 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games champion and a silver medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Games. Jwala Gutta is a 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games champion and a silver medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

India’s most successful doubles specialist Jwala Gutta has been appointed a member of the governing body of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The 14-time national champion said she is looking forward to play her role in the development of sports in the country.

“I am really excited to be appointed as a member of SAI governing body. I got a call a couple of days back when they informed me about it. I have always wanted to do something for sports. It is for the betterment and development of sports and I am really looking forward to it,” Jwala told PTI.

In a letter to Jwala, SAI Secretary SS Chhabra said: “It is my pleasure to inform you that you have been appointed as the member of Governing Body of SAI. I am sure you would be able to spare your valuable time to attend Governing Body meetings as and when scheduled by the chairman.”

The two-time Olympian Jwala, who has won the bronze medal at the 2011 World Championship, said: “The first meeting will be held on March 28th in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi and I am really looking forward to it. I don’t yet know the details of my responsibilities but I will do my best.”

Jwala is a 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games champion and a silver medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Games in women’s doubles.

