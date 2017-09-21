Japan Open: PV Sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara’s twain shall meet

PV Sindhu avenged her Glasgow defeat by beating Okuhara to the Korea Open title while Saina Nehwal enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head record over Marin. PV Sindhu avenged her Glasgow defeat by beating Okuhara to the Korea Open title while Saina Nehwal enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head record over Marin.

Two podiums at World Championships for Indians were marvellous. But nothing like a good ol’ scrap against an old rival. Or a brand new rival who feels like an old one because every time you turn up at a tournament these last few days, she is standing there smiling in between hustling like a bumblebee on court, a recurring vision with flicks that are cute on her forehead, but brutes from her wrists.

So, PV Sindhu who barely celebrated her reversing of the World Championship result at Korea, will hold the assured bragging rights against Nozomi Okuhara for just over 72 hours unless she manages an encore in Tokyo. All of India’s top guns – Saina, Sindhu and Srikanth have won in China. But meeting a red-hot Japanese in flaming form at the Tokyo Gymnasium will be a different experience altogether.

As different as it can be, given the enormous familiarity that spending close to 3 hours hypnotically following each others’ every movement and anticipating next shot, can permit. The two are 4-4 apiece, spanning Olympics, World Championships and a grudge match at Korea. But the world doesn’t seem to get enough of them, and the talk of Tokyo when the badminton jamboree pulled in was about this Round 2 match between the sport’s greatest current fighters.

If there is another matchup that can rival this rivalry it is between the original gritty girls – Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin. Two monsoons ago – though the badminton scene has altered drastically this September – Marin and Nehwal were going for each other with some old fashioned gumption.

The two met in 2015 at the All England finals and at the World Championships, Saina’s pathway to the summit clashes carefully planned by Vimal Kumar, before she twice imploded at the last hurdle. All England she was left dazed, but Indonesia Worlds were truly sobering. Still she had gone further than she ever had, and her worst nightmare – Rio was still to unfold.

Nehwal left in pain and tears from Rio just as Marin was prepping for her absolute triumph – the Olympic championship. But there had been one match in between – a pleasantly inexplicable blitz at the Super Series finals in Dubai, perhaps the last time that Nehwal played so freely, and unmindful of the result, that Marin was blown by her movement and scalding attack, the then 25 year old in a zone where she is unstoppable.

Another shy at Marin

But though she leads Marin in head to head, the two bruising final losses will be hard to shrug off. Saina, back with coach Gopichand and the first whiff of Mulyo’s training programme, can take another shy at Marin. Both have borne the weight of injuries in this last year, and are without any big title for a long time, so the glitzy Japan Super Series ought to be a good place to say Hello to the world, smitten currently by Sindhu and Nozomi.

Marin and Nehwal hold immense respect for each other’s cerebral games, and though they know the other’s tics, it will be interesting to watch how they can cynically exploit each others post-injury limitations. With Tai Tzu Ying having pulled out from Tokyo in the first round and Sung Ji Hyun beaten, most action in women’s singles will centre around these two matches.

Sindhu trailed scarily in the first set before she got the better of Minatsu Mitani 12-21, 21-15, 21-17 in a later match while Okuhara had the measure of Cheung ngan Yi 21-15, 21-13. Nehwal played 40 minutes against Chochuwong for a 21- 17, 21-9 result, while Marin won 21-11, 21-11 against Chinese Chen Xiaoxin.

Midweek in Tokyo has the buzz of the weekend, with fab four ready to start fighting.

