It’s high time that I need to win tournaments, says HS Prannoy

HS Prannoy said that performing well is not enough. (Source: AP) HS Prannoy said that performing well is not enough. (Source: AP)

He made headlines by beating Olympic runner-up and champion on consecutive days at the Indonesia Super Series Premier and now HS Prannoy wants to be more consistent to win big titles. He beat Chen Long and Lee Chong Wei in Indonesia earlier this month.

The 21st-ranked player in the world said that he got a lot of confidence from the wins but wants to be more consistent. He lost in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Super Series to Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai.

“To beat Chen Long was really, really special and to probably beat Lee Chong Wei the previous day was even more satisfying for me,” Prannoy told PTI. “It (the wins) gave me a lot of confidence but I need to be more consistent.”

The 24-year-old who trains at at the Gopichand academy in Hyderabad said that performing well is not enough but needs to win tournaments.

“I think the only thing left for me is to go and win tournaments out there. Just performing well is not enough. I have been playing well for the last three, four years. (But) it’s high time that I need to win tournaments.”

Prannoy admitted that he needs to work on his mental aspect and he will play in the US, Canada and New Zealand from next month.

“I think I need to work really well on my mental aspect. I think just not physically, mentally also you become lot more confident. I just need to be more fitter and probably get more stronger,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd