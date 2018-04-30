It is the best time to be a sportsperson in India, says Saina Nehwal

Saina won two golds, one in Badminton team event and then in the women’s singles for which she beat PV Sindhu in an epic of a final. (Source: AP) Saina won two golds, one in Badminton team event and then in the women’s singles for which she beat PV Sindhu in an epic of a final. (Source: AP)

Saina Nehwal said that India’s medal haul at the Commonwealth Games augurs well for the sporting culture in the country. “In our country, sports is becoming a culture now. I am happy to see that everyone is playing so well, doing extremely well and it is becoming popular in India. Apart from that, I think our Prime Minister is doing extremely well. I think he is following all the details about all the sportspersons. He is extremely updated,” she said. India won a total of 66 medals including 26 golds in Gold Coast. Saina won two golds, one in Badminton team event and then in the women’s singles for which she beat PV Sindhu in an epic of a final.

“I hope in future we get many more medals like how Korea and China get in Asian Games and Olympics. The change is happening. I hope in future we will have a lot more sportspersons coming up,” she said.

Commonwealth games felicitation function …with Gopi sir 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/jf7QxJj8no — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 30 April 2018

Saina also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting sports. She tweeted images of a ceremony in which the Prime Minister was felicitating the CWG 2018 medallists . “I want to thank him for really supporting us in a big way. He has invited all of us to meet him. This is a great opportunity for all the sportspersons. I think it is the best time for the sportspersons where we all our performing really well and getting the support from Prime Minister and the Government,” he said.

