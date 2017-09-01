It is an honour to be compared with Sachin Tendulkar, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu was hailed as a role model by former India opener Virender Sehwag. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu was hailed as a role model by former India opener Virender Sehwag. (Source: AP)

After returning from a successful campaign at the BWF World Championships, members of the Indian squad were felicitated by Union Minister for Sports, Vijay Goel at New Delhi on Thursday. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth along with coach Vimal Kumar and Pullela Gopichand were among those who were complimented for India’s performance.

PV Sindhu had to settle for a silver medal as she went down to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles final. However, her performance drew applause from various members of the sporting community including former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sindhu recalled her campaign and said, “It was one of the longest rallies I have ever played in my career. It was 20-20 at the last game, and it was anybody’s game but towards the end, it wasn’t my day.”

On being asked how it felt to being compared with Sachin Tendulkar, the 22-year-old said, “I am really honored to be compared with Sachin Tendulkar, comparing me with him is a great feeling but I still have a long way to go.”

It may be recalled here that after her performance in the finals Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were among the various sportstars who hailed Sindhu’s feat. Sehwag went on to deem her as a role model. Sachin, on the other hand, lauded the efforts of both Sindhu and Saina Newhwal. “2 of India’s finest in badminton bring home a Silver & a Bronze at the #WorldBadmintonChampionionship Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina”, Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar had also called upon the nation to dedicate National Sports Day to all the sportswomen who have made the nation proud.

