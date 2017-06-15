Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy stuns World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei to enter quarterfinals

HS Prannoy shocked World No. 1 to enter quarterfinals of Indonesia Open. (Source: AP) HS Prannoy shocked World No. 1 to enter quarterfinals of Indonesia Open. (Source: AP)

In a stunning performance, HS Prannoy emerged victorious after taking down World No. One Lee Chong Wei in straight games to enter quarterfinals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier in Jakarta on Thursday.

It took 40 minutes for Prannoy, who is seeded at 25th position to stun the Olympic silver medallist from Malaysia 21-10, 21-18. Prannoy said in an interview to PTI post-match that Lee, who has won eight Indonesian Open titles, looked ordinary, letting him take his chances.

Prannoy dominated in the first game, jumping from 6-0 to 10-3 and winning the game without much effort. The second game however proved more difficult for the Delhi lad as Lee took an advantage 13-12 at one point in the game.

The 24-year-old will now face Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the quarters.

It was a happy day for the Indians as K Srikanth also ended on the winning side against fourth seeded Jan O Jorgensen from Denmark. He defeated Jorgensen 21-15, 20-22, 21-16.

“Tough match today but happy to be on the winning side,” said Srikanth after the match. He will now meet either Tzu Wei Wang or Ng Ka Long Angus, depending on who wins the match, in the quarterfinals.

During their last meeting at Rio 2016, the 24-year-old had beaten his opponent in straight sets but it proved more difficult for him this time. They were 10-10 in the first game before the Guntur player dragged the game in his favour.

Jogersen, who won the second game, was leading 15-12 before Srikanth equalled at 20-20. Despite a challenging decider, Srikanth managed to down his opponent, advancing to the quarters.

