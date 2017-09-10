India’s men & mixed doubles pairs win titles at Ukraine

K Nandagopal and Rohan Kapoor posted an upset win over compatriots Francis Alwin and Kona Tarun 18-21 24-22 21-18. (Source: File) K Nandagopal and Rohan Kapoor posted an upset win over compatriots Francis Alwin and Kona Tarun 18-21 24-22 21-18. (Source: File)

India’s men’s doubles and mixed doubles pairs lifted triumphed at the Kharkiv International badminton tournament after posting contrasting victories in their respective final matches.

In the men’s doubles, K Nandagopal and Rohan Kapoor posted an upset win over compatriots Francis Alwin and Kona Tarun 18-21 24-22 21-18 in a match that lasted 55 minutes.

In the mixed doubles final, K Nandagopal bagged his second title of the day by combining with Mahima Aggarwal.

The third seeded Nandagopal and Aggarwal stunned top seeded Indian duo of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh 21-14 21-15 in just 30 minutes to clinch the trophy.

However, another Indian in the fray — Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli — missed the women’s singles title narrowly after losing her final match.

The third seeded Indian fought hard before going down 21-18 16-21 21-23 to local player Natalya Voytsekh, seeded seventh, after an hour-long battle.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App