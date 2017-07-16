India’s campaign ends at Canada Open Grand Prix

Curtains were drawn on India’s campaign at Canada Open Grand Prix following the defeats of defending champion in men’s doubles Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy and mixed doubles pair in the quarterfinals here today.

Third seeds Manu and Sumeeth failed to put up a fight against Korean combo of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo, losing 12-21 15-21 within half an hour here.

Mixed doubles second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy dished out a gritty performance before going down 17-21 22-20 18-21 to Korean duo of Kim Won Ho and Shin Seung Chan in a hard-fought match, which lasted an hour and two minutes.

The two Indian pairs alongwith young duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men’s singles players — H S Prannoy and Sameer Verma — will now participate in the US Open Grand Prix Gold next week.

