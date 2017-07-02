Indian shuttlers win singles, doubles titles in Ivory Coast

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 2, 2017 10:04 pm
Ritika Thaker beat Simran Singhi in an all-Indian women’s singles final before the duo combined together to win the doubles title in the Ivory Coast International badminton tournament at Abidjan on Sunday.
Ritika defeated Simran 21-13 21-19 in a 31-minute women’s singles final to win the title. Later, Ritika and Simran paired together to beat the Nigerian duo of Zainab Momoh and Peace Orji 21-11 21-14 in the women’s doubles final that lasted 20 minutes.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App