Latest News

Indian shuttlers win singles, doubles titles in Ivory Coast

Ritika defeated Simran 21-13 21-19 in a 31-minute women's singles final to win the title. Later, Ritika and Simran paired together to beat the Nigerian duo of Zainab Momoh and Peace Orji 21-11 21-14 in the women's doubles final.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 2, 2017 10:04 pm
Ritika Thaker, Simran Singhi, Abidjan, Zainab Momoh, Peace Orji Ritika Thaker beat Simran Singhi in an all-Indian women’s singles final before the duo combined together to win the doubles title in the Ivory Coast. (Source: File)
Top News

Ritika Thaker beat Simran Singhi in an all-Indian women’s singles final before the duo combined together to win the doubles title in the Ivory Coast International badminton tournament at Abidjan on Sunday.

Ritika defeated Simran 21-13 21-19 in a 31-minute women’s singles final to win the title. Later, Ritika and Simran paired together to beat the Nigerian duo of Zainab Momoh and Peace Orji 21-11 21-14 in the women’s doubles final that lasted 20 minutes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

The (coach selection) interview will be held on July 10 in Mumbai 