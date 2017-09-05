Indian shuttlers off to good start in Vietnam Open

Lakshya, who had reached the finals of Senior Nationals Championship, will next take on compatriot Abhishek. (Source: File) Lakshya, who had reached the finals of Senior Nationals Championship, will next take on compatriot Abhishek. (Source: File)

Indian shuttlers Abhishek Yelegar and Lakshya Sen reached the second round of Vietnam Open Grand Prix after notching up contrasting wins in men’s singles competitions, here today.

The 16-year-old Lakshya, who won the Bulgarian Open last month, brushed aside Singapore’s Chuang Jin Lei 21-9 21-4, while 15th seed Abhishek eked out a hard fought 21-15 14-21 21-11 win over Thailand’s Adulrach Namkul in a 50-minute match at the Nguyen Du Indoor Stadium.

Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, who had won the Mauritius International last year, defeated Indonesia’s Nathaniel Ernestan Sulistyo 21-11 21-9.

Lakshya, who had reached the finals of Senior Nationals Championship, will next take on compatriot Abhishek.

However, it was curtains for Siril Verma and C Rohit Yadav in men’s singles event.

While Siril lost 11-21 19-21 to Yu Igarashi of Japan, Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei ended the campaign of Rohit with a 21-7 21-14 win in another match.

In other men’s singles matches, NVS Vijethadefeated Uzbekistan’s Artyom Savatyugin 16-21 21-18 21-9 while Pratul Joshi got the better of Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholik 23-21 21-17 in straight games.

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar also qualified for the next round, beating Brunei’s Darussalem YU Jaspar Woon Chai 21-6 21-11.

