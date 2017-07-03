Indian shuttlers doing well at the global level is a positive sign, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is currently ranked fifth in the world and has also won bronze medals at the Championship in 2013 and 2014 respectively. (Source: File) PV Sindhu is currently ranked fifth in the world and has also won bronze medals at the Championship in 2013 and 2014 respectively. (Source: File)

India’s Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu said on Sunday that her focus is on the upcoming World Championship in Glasgow and she is working hard with her coaches to produce best possible results in the tournament.

“It (World Championship next month) is a big event. I am looking forward to it and working hard for the tournament. It is not going to be easy, I have to be at my best,” Sindhu said while speaking to PTI.

Sindhu is currently ranked fifth in the world and has also won bronze medals at the Championship in 2013 and 2014. She picked up the pace from the time in Rio 2016 where she became the first Indian to win an Olympic Silver medal and has gone on to win two Super Series titles – Indian Open and China Open. But Sindhu knows that with big glories come bigger responsibilities.

“Of course, life has changed after Rio. Winning a silver medal was a huge moment for me. It has come with a lot of responsibilities. I am expected to win (more) these days. I have to work hard and keep doing well in the tournaments ahead,” she told PTI.

On being asked about coach P Gopichand, Sindhu said,”I am lucky to have got to work with a coach like Gopi Sir (P Gopichand). I have been associated with him for several years. I and the other players have to be thankful to him, for his guidance. The infrastructure is very good and the arrival of Indonesian coaches (Mulyo Handoyo and Hariawan) has been of great help.”

Sindhu praised the performances of Indian male shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth clinched two Super Series titles in Indonesia and Australia and B Sai Praneeth won his first Super Series title in Singapore.

“The men (shuttlers) have been doing very well, getting great results. They have been working very hard with the Indonesian coaches and that is paying off. In the years to come, many more strong players will emerge in mens section,” Sindhu, who came for a promotional event, said.

She also feels that Indians performing well globally is a really good sign for the future of Indian Badminton. “Badminton has witnessed a spurt in recent times and the Indians doing well at the global level is a positive sign.

The good work done by the players and coaches is bearing fruit.”

Lastly, on being asked about Saina and her rivalry, she concluded saying,”When we play matches, we are rivals. Off the court, we are friends. She trains in Bengaluru and me in Hyderabad. We have our individual styles and try to win when we meet in a match.”

