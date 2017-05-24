Indian advance to knockout stages of Sudirman Cup

India had to wait for the result of the match betwen Denmark and Indonesia to confirm their further participation in the tournament. (Source: Twitter) India had to wait for the result of the match betwen Denmark and Indonesia to confirm their further participation in the tournament. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian badminton team advanced to the knockout of the Sudirman Cup underway in Australia. Ninth seeded India had kept themselves in contention for a quarter final spot after a thrilling 4-1 win over Indonesia on Tuesday.

India were in Group D1 alongwith Denmark and Indonesia. All three teams had won one and lost two matches. India and Denmark went through on the basis of their game score which is the number of games won and lost by the teams through the course of the matches.

Denmark (6-4) topped the group, followed by India (5-5) and Indonesia (4-6) after the completion of the league stage. This is only the second time that India have reached the knockouts of the tournament.

Team India 👊🏻💪🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/FEnfk55VZL — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) 23 May 2017

India’s league stages got over on Wednesday but they had to wait for the result of the matche between Denmark and Indonesia.

World No. 8 pair of Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto thrashed London Olympics bronze-medallist combo of Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen 21-12 21-13 in the mixed doubles competition.

The men’s singles was an anti-climax as Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen suffered a 21-13 17-21 14-21 loss to Anthony Sinisuka Gingting, giving Indonesia a 2-0 lead.

Former Olympic silver-medallists Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen then brought Denmark back in the contest with a thrilling 16-21 24-22 23-21 win over World No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

But Fitriani Fitriani sealed the match for Indonesia with a hard-fought 22-24 21-15 21-14 win over Mia Blichfeldt in a women’s singles match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

Though the women’s singles sealed Indonesia’s win over Denmark, their knockout fate still depended on the women’s doubles in the fifth match of the tie.

Olympic silver-medallists Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen then eked out a 21-18 13-21 21-13 win over Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu to reduce the margin of win to 2-3, thus clearing India’s way to the quarterfinal.

