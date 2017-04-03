India Open 2017: Viktor Axelsen is the victor on men’s side

Viktor Axelsen went down on his knees, spread his arms wide and held the celebratory pose. Viktor Axelsen went down on his knees, spread his arms wide and held the celebratory pose.

After sealing the men’s final of the India Open with a brutal smash down the line, Viktor Axelsen went down on his knees, spread his arms wide and held the celebratory pose for a few seconds before greeting the match officials and his opponent, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-Chen. There was a sense of relief and ecstasy for the Dane as the scale of his achievement sunk in. Winning a Super Series tournament is no mean achievement but Axelsen’s victory was special because he had reached the final of this tournament in the last two editions but failed to win the match which mattered.

Two years ago he had lost to the home-boy Kidambi Srikanth and in the 2016 edition Japan’s Kento Momota got the better of him. However, at the end of last year Axelsen won the World Superseries Finals in Dubai, beating China’s Tian Houwei – a victory that was bound to give him a boost of confidence.

With top seeds Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Jan O Jorgensen pulling out of this edition of the India Open, Axelsen’s path to glory was easier. He defeated two Indians in the first two rounds: Ajay Jayaram and Srikanth respectively before playing out his only three-game match against Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang in the quarters. In the semis he faced Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, whom he defeated in less that thirty minutes.

“I don’t want to play too long. If I can make it under 30 minutes, I make it. I don’t give anything to world-class players like Chou,” he said. “I knew when I had the chance, I had to strike. I am really relieved at the moment. We play badminton to win titles. Today winning the India Open is very special to me, especially after losing two times and getting very disappointed,” he added.

Axelsen made good use of his height during the game, peppering his opponent with his steep and deep smashes. He returned Chou’s smashes, on most occasions, with ease.

Chou, never looked threatening, but tried to use the space well, leaving the Dane stranded at times. At 7-11, in favour of Axelsen in the first game, Chou unleashed a smash which forced the tall Dane to make a half-hearted dive to his right. He hurt his right knee in the process but it didn’t seem to bother him much. Axelsen pulled off the bandage seconds after it was applied and continued his onslaught, winning the first game 21-13 – winning the game point with a smash. In the next game, Axelsen was more dominant, forcing Chou to commit the errors.

“I played with good confidence and high pace as well. I was calm all the way. It was really important for me to be not driven by my emotions and I did not do that today. I am really happy at the moment,” he said.

Axelsen will take part in the Malaysia Masters next. The tournament begins on April 14, where he will play a qualifier in the first round. The big names: Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan are set to return to action at the Superseries Premier event. Axelsen will have good opportunity to test his game and temperament, which have improved a lot since last season.

“I have gotten a lot of confidence. Winning the Dubai Super Series was a huge boost for me. It gave me the calmness during the final and also the Olympics bronze medal. So yes, experience and confidence, ” he said before rushing off to catch his flight.

