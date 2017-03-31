India Open 2017: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal set for blockbuster quarterfinals clash

PV Sindhu reacts during play against Kawakami Saena (JPN) during the Women’s singles match at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo PV Sindhu reacts during play against Kawakami Saena (JPN) during the Women’s singles match at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

The stage is set for an epic clash at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi as star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are set to go against each other to fight for the semi-final spot at the Yonex-Sunrise India Super Series badminton tournament. London Olympics bronze medallist Nehwal, on Thursday, defeated the 19-year old Thailand Pornpawee Chochuwong by 21-14 21-12, while Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu, brushed past Japan’s Saena Kawakami by 21-16 23-21 to set up the quarterfinal clash against the world no. 8 Saina on Friday.

Talking about the upcoming fixture, Nehwal said that she is expecting a tough fixture against Sindhu. “Anything can happen tomorrow in this fast court where attacking is difficult, and also playing a rally game is also tough. It is very difficult to control the shuttles,” she said.

Saina also said that she has to control her errors and she hopes to display a better performance on Friday against Sindhu. “She is a top 10 player and it will be very tough to control the shuttle. I will have to control my errors, I just hope I play better than today. But I have nothing to lose and it is lot easier to play without pressure,” she said.

Talking about her defeat against Sindhu in Premiere Badminton League match in January this year, Saina said, “In PBL, it was 11-point and I was not even sure if I would be playing as I was coming out of injury.”

Sindhu, after her victory against Kawakami said, “I know everybody would be looking forward to the match (against Saina) and hope the best player wins tomorrow,” she sad.

The two players have met before just once in international competition, at at the 2014 Syed Modi International, in which Saina won the match in straight games. The two also clashed with each other in Premiere Badminton League in January this year in which Sindhu came victorious.

(With inputs from PTI)

