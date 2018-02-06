India get easy draw in mixed badminton team event of 2018 Commonwealth Games

Ashwini Ponnappa is expected to compete for India at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: File) Ashwini Ponnappa is expected to compete for India at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: File)

Formidable India are likely to have an easy passage to the knockout stage of badminton mixed team event as they have been drawn with minnows Pakistan, Scotland and Sri Lanka in Group A of the Commonwealth Games. The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in Gold Coast, Australia from from April 4 to 15.

A total of 16 nations were drawn in four groups where each nation will play the other three countries in each group in the first two days of the competition at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, which had hosted the Sudirman Cup last year.

Besides India, medal-contenders Malaysia have been clubbed alongside Canada, Seychelles and Ghana in Group D, while England have been placed with Australia, South Africa and Uganda in Group C. Group B consists of Singapore, Mauritius, Zambia and Jamaica.

The team event will have men’s and women’s singles and three doubles — men’s, women’s and mixed in each tie. The top two teams will move to the quarterfinals. The draw for the knockout stage will be completed immediately after the last match of the group stage. The mixed team event will be held over the first five days, starting on April 5 with medals decided on April 9. Then six days of singles and doubles action will unfold with medals decided on April 14 and April 15.

