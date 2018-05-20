Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
India lose to France in Thomas Cup

India suffered a 1-4 loss to France in a group A opening match to jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of Thomas Cup.

By: PTI | Published: May 20, 2018 3:23:46 pm
B Sai Praneeth, B Sai Praneeth news, B Sai Praneeth updates, B Sai Praneeth India, India B Sai Praneeth, Australian Open, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Sai Praneeth defeated France’s Brice Leverdez 21-7 21-18. (Source: File Photo)
Young Indian male shuttlers made a disastrous start to their campaign at the Thomas Cup as they suffered a 1-4 loss to France in a group A opening match to jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage, in Bangkok on Sunday.

World no 18 B Sai Praneeth gave India a positive start, defeating France’s Brice Leverdez 21-7 21-18 to take a 1-0 lead but none of the other players could step up when it mattered.

In the second match, world no 38 Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok wilted under pressure, losing 13-21 16-21 to Bastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio, ranked 47th.

Swiss Open champion Sameer Verma, ranked 21, was then handed the responsibility of bringing India back in the contest but he went down 18-21 22-20 18-21 to Lucas Corvee, ranked 43rd, in the second singles as France grabbed a 2-1 lead.

World no 70 Arun George and Sanyam Shukla then took the field in the second doubles match but they were no match for 103 ranked Thom Gicquel and Ronan Labar, losing 10-21 12-21 in a 28-minute duel.

Lakshya Sen then fought hard before losing 20-22 21-19 19-21 to Toma Junior Popov in the third singles.

India will next face Australia on Monday.

