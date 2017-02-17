India go down to Thailand in Asia mixed team Championships

HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy won their respective matches. HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy won their respective matches.

HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy won their respective matches but India still suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to Thailand in the quarterfinals of the ROBOT Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships.

Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold champions, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy started the proceedings for India. The duo produced a gallant fight before going down 25-23 10-21 10-21 to the combo of Savitree Amitrapai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in a 50-minute mixed doubles match.

With India lagging 0-1, Prannoy took the court and the World No.23 saw off Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-18 21-15 in 39 minutes to bring his team back on track.

Rio Olympians, Manu and Sumeeth then notched up a 21-19 21-16 win over Kittinupong Kedren and Nipitphon Phuangphuapet in the men’s doubles match which lasted 34 minutes at the Nguyen Du Cultural Sport Club.

Newly-crowned national champion Rituparna Das was then given the responsibility to seal the tie for India but despite a brilliant fight the Indian failed to surpass Pornpawee Chochuwong.

She lost 21-11 12-21 15-21 to the World No. 40, who had reached the finals at Malaysia Masters last month.

In the deciding women’s doubles match, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki paired up against World No. 10 combo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

The match went down to the wire after the Indians pocketed the opening game but they couldn’t get past the higher-ranked rivals, losing 21-15 17-21 7-21 in the encounter.