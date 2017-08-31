I was sure to win a medal at World Badminton Championships, says Saina Nehwal

Badminton players Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi during a felicitation function in New Delhi. (Source: PTI) Badminton players Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi during a felicitation function in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

After being felicitated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday, Saina Nehwal said that she was sure to win a medal at World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Saina returned with a bronze after going down 12-21 21-17 21-10 to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the semifinals.

Saina told PTI that winning the medal became even more special as it came after a career-threatening injury. She had crashed out of Rio 2016 Olympics because of a knee injury and later underwent a surgery. “It is wonderful to win a medal. It (winning a medal) becomes prestigious in World Championship or Olympics. I am lucky to have won a silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2017.”

“I liked the medal (more) as it came after I met with a career-threatening injury. After major ortho surgery for a week, physios Chandan Poddar and Arvind Nigam helped me; then my coach Vimal sir helped me slowly to come to the position where I am,” she said.

“I played a tournament in November in China and lost in the first round. But soon I recovered well and played Macau Open and Hong Kong Open a week later and reached QF of both the tournaments. I won Malaysia Open Gold and reached quarterfinals at India open, Indonesia open and Australia open and now this medal in World Championship, it is quite satisfying.”

Confident of winning the medal at World Championships, Saina said, “I was sure to win a medal at Glasgow, I defeated Sung and my record is 7-2, I defeated Kristy in quarters, a young player from host country, and the win was satisfying. I lost to Okuhara but I was sure to win over her in this tournament. But I lost in three sets because of less rest between two matches. Still I am happy that I won a medal.”

“If scheduling is done properly, the player who played a big match in the late previous evening, might get some rest. I hope I will work on this issue in future too,” added Saina, who might give Korea Open a miss to play at Japan Open.

