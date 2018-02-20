I want to change the colour of the medal from silver to gold, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu (L) and Lalita Babar during an event in Mumbai. (PTI Photo) PV Sindhu (L) and Lalita Babar during an event in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Star India shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday said she wants to change the colour of her Olympic medal from silver to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“I want to change the colour (of the medal) from silver to gold. I would be chasing my dream for that and definitely I hope I would do it,” said the Hyderabad-based badminton player, who had finished second at the Rio Olympics, in Mumbai.

Sindhu, who has achieved a career-high global ranking of 2, was made the brand ambassador of the tyre company, which is associated with the Olympic movement, last year.

Bridgestone on Tuesday added four more Indian athletes – shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, London Olympics bronze medallist boxer MC Mary Kom and Rio Games bronze medallist grappler Sakshi Malik and steeplechaser Lalita Babar – to its worldwide brand ambassadors’ list.

Srikanth, who reached a career-best world ranking of two last year after clinching as many as four titles, said he too wants to win a medal at Tokyo after reaching the quarterfinals at Rio Games.

“For me it was a very close quarter final match in 2016 (Olympics), so I want to change the scenario now and go deep into the tournament – go to the final and win that medal, so that’s the dream I have and definitely I will chase that dream,” said Srikanth, currently ranked 5th in the world.

“As just now Sindhu said that she has to change the colour (of her medal), I have to get the colour (medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020). (In the 2016) Olympics, I came in the best (top) 10. I will fight for colour (medal) in the 2020 Olympics and try to do well,” said Lalita.

Sakshi too wanted to improve on her Rio display in Tokyo. “In my weight category I have a strong Japanese opponent. The dream which I have to chase is to defeat the Japanese and win the gold. When I started wresting, I was told that Japanese wrestlers are strong.

“We were standing on the same podium in Rio (Olympics) and my dream now is to defeat her (Kaori Icho) and win a (gold) medal for the country,” she said.

