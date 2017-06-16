I think it is one of the best matches of my career, says HS Prannoy

HS Prannoy defeated Olympic Champion Chen Long HS Prannoy defeated Olympic Champion Chen Long

India’s H S Prannoy produced a brilliant performance to defeat Olympic champion Chen Long on Friday. In an interview after the match he claimed that this was one of the best wins of his career. He secured the victory courtesy of a scoreline of 21-18 16-21. Earlier, on Thursday Prannoy had produced another stunning performance to beat World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei which enabled to reach the quarterfinals. With the win on Friday, he now progresses to the semi-finals where he will face Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai.

In an interview to PTI, Prannoy said, “It was physically very tough today. It was quite tiring towards the end, especially in the last few point I was trying to focus hard and I am happy I could execute my plans well. It is due to my improved fitness and I think it is one of the best matches of my career.”

Speaking on his opponent, who is also a two-time All England Champions, Prannoy said, “I hate to play him. He is a sort of player who never gets tired and he has this slow sort of game. He takes everything and has this giant structure but still very balanced. So, making him push is difficult, even if you are playing good shots it seems you are not doing enough against him. Matching his standard to crack him is tough.”

He further added, “I was really getting confused in the end, whether to go for lifts or pushes and so I ended up making three errors. I think after today’s game, I learnt a lot and I hope this win will only help me as I go along in future.”

On the playing conditions in Jakarta Prannoy said that it was a bit on the tougher side. “The conditions are always tough in Asian countries, it is the same every year but I think I handled it better today,” he said.

