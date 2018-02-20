I prefer the 21-point games and not 11-point, says Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth is India’s top shuttler in men’s singles. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) Kidambi Srikanth is India’s top shuttler in men’s singles. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Badminton’s world body BWF is comtemplating changes in the scoring system of the game. Instead of the current three games of 21 points format, the change may see five games of 11 points each. But India’s leading men’s shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is not a fan of the new system, if implemented. The proposal will be up for discussion and voting at BWF’s Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on May 19 in Bangkok.

“A couple of things are happening but I have not heard anything official. They had asked (about it) a couple of years back – before the Rio Olympics. I personally haven’t tried the 11-point format. The 21-point (format) is working well for me and I prefer it to be the same way,” Srikanth said.

Another rule change, which will implemented from next month’s All England, will see the service rule which Srikanth feels will be a challenge for taller player than the shorter ones.

“The new service rule also starts with the All England (championship). The new rule will not affect most players; only the tall players will get affected. The 6-plus footers.”

After a successful 2017, Srikanth wants to make 2018 another good year for himself and more importantly, wants to the number ranking which he missed narrowly last year. This he can achieve performaning consistently in big tournaments this year including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. He also said that the calendar is very tough for the players.

“I have not completely missed it. I still have a chance to be the world no. 1. I can definitely be the world no. 1 by winning tournaments in the next 3-4 months,” Srikanth said. “It’s a tough season and a tough couple of months ahead with the All England and CWG (in Gold Coast, Australia in April) scheduled. It’s important throughout this season, to remain fit and plan accordingly.”

“It’s definitely going to be tough for every other player. I hardly managed to play 6-7 Super Series (events) last year out of 12 and this time they want us to play in 12 (mandatory SS events) out of 15 (overall). It’s about keeping my body fit for the big events and playing well there,” said Srikanth who won the singles title in two Super Series Premiers and four other Super Series events last year.

Missing tournaments bring penalty for player which Srikanth says can be avoided if they provide medical proofs to BWF for skipping the tournaments.

“(I can skip) if I can actually provide with proper medical certificates. Otherwise I have to pay a heavy fine to BWF. It’s definitely tough and that’s why you see many top players coming to tournaments and conceding in the first round. It’s just the appearance (of players) that the BWF wants in all tournaments. The government supports players in playing but not in paying fines,” he said.

India’s top singles players said that rather than CWG, it will be the Asian Games which will pose as a bigger challenge for the players as the best nations compete there.

“We don’t really have too many countries in CWG and Asia is dominating in badminton. You have less competition (in CWG). With Rajeev Ousef (England)and (Malaysia’s Lee) Chong Wei present it (CWG) will be tough, but Asian Games will be tougher.”

