Carolina Marin revealed she has new plans every time she comes up against PV Sindhu. (Source: PTI) Carolina Marin revealed she has new plans every time she comes up against PV Sindhu. (Source: PTI)

World No. 4 and three-time European Champion Carolina Marin is back in action at the third edition of the Premier Badminton League. This was after the Spaniard had suffered a hip injury and was out of action for some time. However, Marin is back in India to lead her side, Hyderabad Hunters to glory. Standing in her path will be her nemesis PV Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal and a host of other Indian badminton players. But Marin is confident of succeeding in this edition of the PBL and revealed that she comes up with a new plan each time she squares off against Sindhu or Nehwal.

“Both players are strong and are really good. They are different types of players and I have to make new strategy each and every time I play against them,” Marin said while speaking to TOI.

On her comeback after recovering from her injury, she said, “I am looking forward to it after the injury. There are players around the world in the team and we have the potential to do well. It’s great to tutor them and see how they practise and how good they are. Also, it is fun for us to play in a team with different players from around the world.”

Reflecting on the growth of women’s singles in the sport of badminton, the 24-year-old said, “Women singles now is growing a lot. It’s the most competitive event now because the top-ten players in the rankings are very similar in terms of skill set and each player can win any tournament. So it’s really difficult. We have to innovate and be impressive in our approach.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd