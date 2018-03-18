I have to come back stronger, says PV Sindhu after Akane Yamaguchi defeat

PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final. (AP Photo) PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final. (AP Photo)

PV Sindhu was aiming to become only the second Indian women’s badminton player to reach the All England Championships final on Saturday but her bid fell short after she lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final. A humdinger saw her bow out of the competition after a 21-19 19-21 18-21 loss.

Despite the loss in a match that continued for an hour and 19 minutes, Sindhu said she had a good tournament and will try to comeback stronger. She added that it was not her day as it was a close game and Yamaguchi played well to win the match.

“It was just not my day. I gave my 100 per cent. There are always up and downs and one should win and one should lose. There were long rallies and she played well,” Sindhu said.

“Playing a three-game tie is not easy. Just 2-3 points made the huge difference in the end as it was anybody’s game. I have a lot of things to learn from this tournament. You keep losing and winning but it was a good tournament and I have to come back stronger.”

Yamaguchi was trailing 17-18 in the final game but took four straight points which won her the semi-final. After the win, the Japan player said that this win is very valuable.

“This win is very valuable asset for me. I am thankful that I got a chance to fight tomorrow. I was just trying to keep up with the pace and hang on. I was aggressive in the end and it led to the win,” she said.

Yamaguchi will face World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the final and the Japanese is ready to face her and enjoy the game.

“She is aggressive and has got speed and great retriving skills and I will give everything I got and just want to enjoy the match,” she said.

