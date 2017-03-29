I have already been world number one: Saina Nehwal replies to Carolina Marin

Saina Nehwal won 21-17, 21-10 against Chia Hsin Lee at India Open on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal won 21-17, 21-10 against Chia Hsin Lee at India Open on Tuesday.

India’s top badminton player Saina Nehwal in a comeback path as she began her search for third Indian Open title with a 21-10 21-17 win over Chia Hsin Lee in New Delhi. But after her match, Saina said that she is not worried about her ranking and is focussed on winning tournaments. She also responded to Carolina Marin’s claim that she won’t allow the Indian to regain the number one ranking as she will aim for it.

“I have already been world number one. It is not what I am thinking about. I only want to win tournaments,” Saina said.

“When I was world number 30, I won tournaments. At the moment Tai Tzu is number one. For me, winning tournaments is more satisfying than being world number one,” she added.

Winner of the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Saina said that she is on the path to recovery and she has set herself a goal.

“I have already come out of big injuries in my career. This is another tough situation. I have set a goal for myself. I am fighting it out to see that I realise that goal. That goal is secret. I just hope that I stay injury-free. That’s the only thing I hope for. If the goal I have set, if it’s accomplished, I will throw a party,” she said.

If Saina wins her next match, she could clash with India’s PV Sindhu, given she also wins her first two matches. The world number eight said that she will see.

“The girl I am playing next, she is a good player. Played against her in the Malaysia finals. Of course Sindhu is playing extremely well. That’s why she played in the Olympic finals in Rio. Carolina, Ratchanok, Tai Tzu, are all top 10 players. Only thing with me is that I lost my form because of surgery. I want to play more matches to get the confidence back,” she said.

