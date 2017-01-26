‘I feel I have been let down,’ says Jwala Gutta on Padma Awards snub

Jwala Gutta was world number six in mix doubles and world number ten in women’s doubles still did not get it. Jwala Gutta was world number six in mix doubles and world number ten in women’s doubles still did not get it.

Extremely upset over being left out among the various other sports persons in the list announced this year for the country’s highest civilian awards, Padma Awards, doubles badminton specialist Jwala Gutta on Thursday said that she was expecting to be acknowledged for her achievements.

“I was expecting to be acknowledged nothing else, I don’t run after awards. I just thought that after so many years of what I have done and I am never really comfortable for applying for an award and this is the 3rd time I have applied and lot of people have said that I should apply that is why I applied,” Gutta told ANI.

“I feel I have been let down. I was world number six in mix doubles and world number ten in women’s doubles still did not get it,” she added.

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli, hockey captain PR Sreejesh, 2016 Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and para-athletes Deepa Malik and Mariyappan Thangavelu were among those named for the Padma Shri on Wednesday.