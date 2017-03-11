I didn’t play up to mark, says PV Sindhu

The All England ended abruptly for Indians after Saina Nehwal followed PV Sindhu out of the quarterfinals at Birmingham to end the weekend before it started. India was the only country to boast two quarter-finalists amongst eight – with seven countries and all the top seeds lining up in the Last 8. However, the Indians were clearly outplayed by two vastly prepared opponents who stayed relentless.

Tai Tzu Ying and Sung Ji Hyun both exited earlier than they’d have wanted at the Olympics and are making up for hat lost opportunity with consistent showings that have propelled them to Top 3 in the world. On Friday, the top ranked Tai Tzu was clinical in dismantling Sindhu, and the Indian conceded she was bested. “I didn’t play up to mark. I could have played much better. It wasn’t my day,” the Indian 21-year-old told BWF.

Tai Tzu strangled Sindhu’s pace by using her control on the shuttle to slow down. “She is a powerful player and I had to adjust my game when I was down. I slowed it down a bit and looked to exploit her errors,” she told the BWF website.

Saina Nehwal offered a sterner resistance against Sung Ji Hyun and fought back from three match points to level second set scores at 20-all. But she didn’t possess enough sharpness to boss the big points.

“I think it was a very tough match, it has been difficult to come back after the injury to my knee, I am feeling a bit better but I need to improve a lot more,” she admitted to the media after her match. Nehwal rued missing the firepower to convert chances in both sets. “I think in both of the games I could have turned it round and in the last two points I made small errors but she played very well especially on those last two points,” she added of the 54-minute scrap.

Nehwal’s enjoyed a healthy dominance over the Korean prior to her injury, but post comeback with the tall shuttler enjoying a good run, it was going to be tough to repeat those successes. “I feel good but it will take more time for me to be fully fit and back to my best,” she reiterated.

