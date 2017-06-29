I can achieve my goals if I focus on fitness, says B Sai Praneeth

B Sai Praneeth is currently placed 16th in the World Rankings. (Source: File) B Sai Praneeth is currently placed 16th in the World Rankings. (Source: File)

Indian male shuttlers have come out of the shadows of women players like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. The Indian pack consisting of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram has emerged as one of the strongest team over the time period of two months. Sai, who bagged the Singapore Super Series and Thailand Grand Prix Gold crowns, is now focused on improving his fitness to win big games consistently.

“I have been focusing on my fitness. I think that is the most important part of my game or the way I play, fitness is the important thing. Playing stroke-wise, I have no problem. I feel I can achieve my goals if I focus on fitness,”

he told PTI.

Over the last two months, Indian boys have given some sterling performances and they seem to be in the best phase for badminton in India.

With Srikanth defeating Chen Long to clinch his second Super Series title in a week, Praneeth has also impressed the national coach. The 24-year old was felicitated for his splendid run at the Gopichand Academy. The 16th ranked player believes he needs to be more consistent and needs to win big titles.

“I have already defeated top players. Defeating top players and continuing with that win is most important (for me),” he said. I am playing World Championship in August. I am hoping to do well there,” Praneeth, who is in good form, concluded.

