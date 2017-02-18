Hyderabad MLA calls PV Sindhu ‘national volleyball player’ in embarrassing gaffe, watch video

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, MLA of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) referred to PV Sindhu as a volleyball player. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, MLA of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) referred to PV Sindhu as a volleyball player.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu has continued with her stellar performances and recently became the second Indian woman to break into the top 5 in the latest BWF World Rankings.

However, her feats seemingly haven’t been bearing the desired results as the political class of our country continues to remain ignorant of even the sport she plays. In a shocking video which has surfaced on the internet, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, MLA of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) referred to PV Sindhu as a volleyball player.

The MLA committed this error even after consulting Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, while flagging of the start of a 5k run. In the video it can be seen that the MLA, during his speech, forgot which sport Sindhu plays and then tries to remember but falters.

In the appalling statement the MLA from Hyderabad said, “We are thankful to PV Sindhu, the volleyball player who has represented Hyderabad on an international platform.” Such assertions are a testament to the fact that politicians are quite ignorant to their surroundings.

Meanwhile, in the video, PV Sindhu is seen keeping a straight face and gave no reaction to the comment.

It may be recalled here that Mahmood Ali was in the news for wrongs reasons earlier as well after he had commented that the government of Hyderabad will provide Sindhu with a better coach. This was said right after she back from the Olympic games with a silver medal.

21-year-old Sindhu has been great form and since the winning the silver medal at the Olympics went on to bag her maiden Super Series title by winning the China Open and then reached the finals at Hong Kong Super Series to qualify for the prestigious BWF World Super Series Final in Dubai.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd