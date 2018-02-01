HS Prannoy’s spirit willing but flesh weak at India Open

HS Prannoy had corns in both feet during his match at India Open. (Source: PTI) HS Prannoy had corns in both feet during his match at India Open. (Source: PTI)

Whatever may be the reasons for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) insisting on the top shuttlers playing at least 12 tournaments in a season – and the benefits cited are many, ranging from more sponsorship to a higher profile of the sport – the flip side came to the fore at the India Open on Wednesday.

HS Prannoy, the World No.10 and the fifth seed for the tournament, was in no position to do justice to his billing. Suffering from foot corn and blisters, the star shuttler was totally disinterested in his first-round match against compatriot Shreyansh Jaiswal. Prannoy hardly made any attempts to reach his opponents shots, and the farce of a match ended in just 13 minutes with a 21-4, 21-6 scoreline in Jaiswal’s favour.

That one will not witness a competitive match between two Indians was decided before the match even started.

“Prannoy told me beforehand that he was in no position to play today, and I should use the match as a warm-up for later in the tournament,” Jaiswal said after the ‘contest’.

Apart from the BWF regulation on the minimum number of tournaments for the top 15 singles players and top 10 doubles pairs, Prannoy fell victim to another rule – that a player cannot concede a match to a compatriot. It was brought in to check the apparent practice of some players giving an easy passage to another from the same country, ostensibly under team orders.

“If Prannoy had conceded, neither of us would have got any points from this match. It was evident to everyone that he was not trying to win any points. Even the chair umpire was unhappy and asked him why he was not competing. Prannoy replied that he was forced to do so because of the rules,” the 22-year-old, who is part of the Pullela Gopichand stable, like Prannoy, said.

The ousted fifth seed was honest about the real reasons for the farcical outcome.

“I am suffering from corns, three each in both feet. They have been there since the Premier Badminton League (PBL), but I managed somehow during that competition. After PBL, I went for a treatment but the doctor I consulted in Hyderabad did not perform the procedure correctly, resulting in an infection,” Prannoy said.

“It returned a week before the Indonesia Masters. I had to enter the India Open because it was the third tournament of the year and I had missed the first two. If I had skipped this one two, I would have had to run around later in the year to meet the 12-tournament criterion, which would have been very hectic for me. Now, I will be out for another two weeks, and aim to return in time for the All England Championships in mid-March.”

Understandably, Prannoy is no fan of the 12-tournament rule, introduced by the BWF for the 2018 season. “There could be a genuine reason for a player skipping a tournament. The BWF rule does not have any flexibility.”

One of Prannoy’s compatriots who reacted sympathetically to his predicament was Saina Nehwal. She herself is in a pitched battle with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) over her schedule.

“It is a killing calendar. One needs to give time to the body and not hurry from one tournament to the next. The BWF should have a rethink and reduce the number of tournaments,” Saina, who has asked the BAI to allow her to skip the upcoming Asian Team Championships, said.

“I’m not 20 anymore. The sport puts so much strain on the body, and the schedule is so demanding. When I hear comments like ‘Saina lost’ and ‘Saina is out of form’, I cry sometimes. I have always played for India and have always won my matches in the Uber Cup. Now I want to be in the best possible shape for the Commonwealth and Asian Games,” Saina said.

Saina, Sindhu advance

Saina was among the Indian stars who made it to the second round of the India Open. She was tested in the early stages by Dane Sofie Holmboe Dahl before prevailing 21-15, 21-9. World No.3 PV Sindhu, the top seed here, defeated another Dane, Natalia Koch Rohde 21-10, 21-13.

Second seed on the men’s side, Kidambi Srikanth came through 21-17, 21-18 against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong. Another Indian, B Sai Praneeth edged past Rajiv Ouseph of England 21-11, 17-21, 21-17. Parupalli Kashyap had a good win against higher-ranked Dane, Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-14, 21-18.

A contender for the women’s crown, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon thrashed India’s Rasika Raje 21-14, 21-6.

Key results: PV Sindhu (INDx1) bt Natalia Koch Rohde (DEN) 21-10, 21-13; Saina Nehwal (INDx4) bt Sofie Holmboe Dahl (DEN) 21-15 21-9; Ratchanok Intanon (THAx3) bt Rasika Raje (IND) 21-4, 21-6; Carolina Marin (ESPx2) bt Mattana Hemrachatanun (THA) 21-15, 21-11

Kidambi Srikanth (INDx2) bt Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG) 21-17, 21-18; Chou Tien Chen (TPEx3) bt Rasmus Gemke (DEN) 21-16, 21-15; B. Sai Praneeth (INDx8) bt Rajiv Ouseph (ENG) 21-11, 17-21, 21-17; Shi Yuqi (CHNx4) bt Sourabh Verma (IND) 21-19, 21-11; Shreyansh Jaiswal (IND) bt HS Prannoy (INDx5) 21-4, 21-6.

Unusual scheduling on Day One

Home shuttlers are always the prime attractions at the India Open. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and KIdambi Srikanth have all won the tournament in the past, and playing in front of big supportive crowds often brings out the best in them. That is why organisers, more often than not, schedule their matches towards the evening when there is the likelihood of more people coming in.

But this was not the case in the first round of the 2018 edition. Saina was scheduled to play at 12.20 pm, Sindhu at 1 pm and Srikanth at 1.40 pm. Even allowing for the expected delays due to the number of matches on the first day, all three Indian stars were free by well before 3 pm.

The strange piece of scheduling coincided with the Khelo India Games being inaugurated the same evening. Only Sindhu confirmed after her match that she was going for the function. She and national chief coach Pullela Gopichand have appeared in promotional campaigns for Khelo India. (ENS)

