HS Prannoy regains world no 12, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty break top 20

HS Prannoy produced some sensational badminton to reach his maiden quarterfinals of the All England Championship. (Source: File Photo) HS Prannoy produced some sensational badminton to reach his maiden quarterfinals of the All England Championship. (Source: File Photo)

HS Prannoy’s good run at the All England Championship saw him jump four places and regain his world no 12 spot, while men’s doubles combo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty broke into the top 20 in the latest BWF ranking on Thursday.

After recovering from foot warts, Prannoy produced some sensational badminton to reach his maiden quarterfinals of the All England Championship, while Satwik and Chirag were on the cusp of entering the last eight before a few service errors saw them lose to London Olympics silver-medallist pair of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen.

Their pre-quarterfinal finish at Birmingham helped Satwik and Chirag improve a place.

Meanwhile, top shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (ranked 2nd) narrowed his gap with world no 1 Viktor Axelsen after a pre-quarterfinal finish at Birmingham. The Danish star had pulled out of All England due to an injury.

P V Sindhu, who reached the semifinals at Birmingham, and Saina Nehwal, who lost in opening round, were also static at the third and 12th spot respectively.

However, a first-round exit at All England cost Sai Praneeth dearly as he slipped to 15th spot. Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy too improved to 24th place.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App