HS Prannoy reaches second round of Indonesian Open

HS Prannoy will now face Malaysian great Lee Ching Wei in the next round. (File) HS Prannoy will now face Malaysian great Lee Ching Wei in the next round. (File)

India’s HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of the Indonesia Super Series in the men’s singles section. Prannoy managed to advance with a straight-game victory over Anthony Sinisuka.

In a match that lasted 43 minutes, Prannoy beat Sinisuka 21-13, 21-18. Although it was easy sailing for the Indian, the world no. 29 will be facing a tough challenge in his next round as he faces top seeded Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei

It was not to be for B Sai Praneeth, though. Praneeth came into the match with back-back titles at Singapore and Thailand. In Indonesia, he was beaten by South Korea’s Son Wan Ho. The second seed beat Praneeth 14-21, 18-21 in a match that lasted jut about 40 minutes.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also suffered a fate similar to that of Praneeth. They went down 9-21, 19-21 to Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The same could be said about India’s women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnapa and N Sikki Reddy. The duo suffered a 21-19 19-21 13-21 loss to Indonesia’s Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati.

It was earlier reported that Saina Nehwal will be leading the Indian challenge at the US Open Grand Prix Gold later in the year. HS Prannoy will be playing in the Canadian Open Grand Prix after which he will join the Indian contingent travelling to USA.

