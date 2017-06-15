HS Prannoy defeats World No.1 Lee Chong; Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu crash out of Indonesia Super Series

India’s HS Prannoy inflicted a stunning defeat on World No.1 Lee Chong. (Source: File) India’s HS Prannoy inflicted a stunning defeat on World No.1 Lee Chong. (Source: File)

India’s HS Prannoy inflicted a stunning defeat against World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia on Thursday. He achieved the feat in straight games against the World no.1 which enabled to reach the quarterfinals. However, India also faced a debacle as both P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal had to bow out of the Indonesia Super Series.

Compared to the world number one, HS Prannoy is ranked 25th in the world. But that did not matter as he defeated Lee 21-10 21-18. His match lasted 40-minutes. After the win, he spoke to PTI and said, “Lee looked ordinary today and I took my chances. I am very happy to have won,” Prannoy told PTI. Prannoy will next face Olympic champion Chen Long of China.”

Prannoy dominated the match and took an early lead of 6-0 in the opening game. In the second game, he bagged a lead of 10-6 before Lee pulled things back. However, a dominating performance saw him race ahead to a score of 17-14. From thereon, his opposition tried to pull things back but Prannoy did not allow him to take control and ultimately won the match.

However, there was bad news for the women’s division as Saina Nehwal lost to Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 15-21 21-6 16-21. The contest lasted for nearly an hour. On the other hand, PV Sindhu lost her match in a similar span of time. Her scoreline read 21-15 12-21 18-21 defeat. With this loss, India’s challenge in the women’s division (singles) has come to an end. In the men’s singles, all hopes rest on Prannnoy.

