HS Prannoy climbs to world no 15 in badminton ranking

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has continued his meteoric rise in badminton as he moved up two places to settle at the 15th spot in the BWF rankings. Along with him, Sourabh Verma is also another player who managed to rise up in ranking to grab the 32nd spot. Parupalli Kashyap is another player who jumped one place to be at 46th rank. Kidambi Srikanth did not see any movement and remained constant at the eighth spot.

Among women PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal also remained constant at fifth and 16th rank.

It may be recalled here that Prannoy had an injury prone career so far. However, he has now overcome the injury crisis and believes that he can go on and improve his game further. In a recent interview, he spoke about his form and said, “I am not sure if I am in the best form of my career, I believe I have a lot of capability and I can play at a much better level. Of course there have been restrictions on me since I had a lot of injuries. So I can’t do some specific training due to those injuries.”

