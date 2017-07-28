HS Prannoy climbs to 17th spot in BWF world rankings

After HS Prannoy’s improvement in the rankings, India have four shuttlers in top-20. (Source: Express Archive) After HS Prannoy’s improvement in the rankings, India have four shuttlers in top-20. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy climbed to 17th position in the latest BWF world rankings released on Friday. Prannoy recently emerged victorious in the US Open Grand Prix Gold title after beating Parupalli Kashyap in the final. He was previously ranked 23.

Kashyap on the other side might have lost the final but managed to improve his ranking as he made it to top-50. He is now at 47th position in the world rankings. His previous rank was 59 but after making a strong comeback from multiple injuries and making it to his first US Open final in more than two years, he gained some crucial points.

Another Indian shuttler Sameer Verma, too jumped four places from 32 to 28 in the standings and became the fourth Indian to qualify for the World Championship. For India, Kidambi Srikanth is highest ranked at number 8. He clinched two World Super Series titles at Indonesia and Australia respectively. After Prannoy’s improvement in the rankings, India now have four shuttlers in top-20.

Ajay Jayaram is at 16th spot, while B Sai Praneeth maintains his 19th position. In women’s category, PV Sindhu continues to stay at 5th while Saina Nehwal slipped a place and is now ranked 16th. They are the only two women Indian players to feature in the top-25.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy slipped to three places and now rank 20 while there are no Indian pairs in the top 25 in men’s or women’s doubles category.

