HS Prannoy beats Parupalli Kashyap to win US Open title

After the 21-15, 22-20, 21-12 win in the final, Prannoy tweeted, "Feels great to win this one, #USAGPG champion 2017! Defeated my academy mate @parupallik in a tough battle. Thank you all for your support!"

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 24, 2017 9:33 am
hs prannoy, parupalli kashyap, prannoy vs kashyap, us open, badminton, prannoy wins us open, sports news, indian express HS Prannoy wins US Open after beating fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the final. (Source: US Open Twitter)
World No. 23 HS Prannoy beat fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the final clash at the United States Open Grand Prix Gold in Anaheim on Sunday to win his third Grand Prix Gold title.

Prannoy defeated Kashyap 21-15, 22-20, 21-12 to claim the title in a match that lasted 65 minutes. After the win, the champion tweeted from his official account, “Feels great to win this one, #USAGPG champion 2017! Defeated my academy mate @parupallik in a tough battle. Thank you all for your support!”

It was a final victory in a very long time for Prannoy, who reached the final following lengthy injury period. This is Prannoy’s first final since playing and clinching the Swiss Open final last year.

Happy with his performance, runner-up Kashyap also tweeted out, congratulating Prannoy on the win. He wrote, “Very happy with my performance this week . Congratulations to @prannoy_hs_ @bai_media @olympicgoldquest #gopianna #govtofindia and all the coaches at the national camp for the continuous support !”

Prannoy had notched up a 21-14 21-19 win over Vietnam’s Tien Minh Nguyen to reach the final. Kashypa, on the other hand, eked out a hard-fought 15-21 21-15 21-16 win over Korean Kwang Hee Heo in the second semifinal which lasted an hour and six minutes.

It was the third all-Indian badminton final this year. B Sai Praneeth had earlier defeated Kidambi Srikanth at the Singapore Open while Sameer Verma had beaten Praneeth at the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships.

